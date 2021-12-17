In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Jonathan Lee / 17 December 2021 7:22 pm / 0 comments

The rather popular Subaru XV celebrates a decade on the market, having made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show way back in 2011. To commemorate the occasion, the Pleiades brand has introduced a new Advance Style Edition in its home market of Japan, adding a bit of flourish to the small crossover.

Gunmetal is the theme here, the dark metallic hue adorning the grille, L-shaped front fog light surrounds, front and rear skid plates, door mirrors, shark fin antenna, tailgate spoiler and 18-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, plus black roof rails. Inside, the car gets darkened interior trim and contrasting yellow stitching on the dashboard, armrests and part-leather seats.

Aside from the new variant, the XV’s seat heaters can now be optioned in conjunction with fabric seats, while the Sapphire Blue Pearl paint has been expanded to the 1.6 litre petrol model. The latter continues to feature a naturally-aspirated flat-four engine producing 115 PS at 6,200 rpm and 148 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm.

The other option is the e-Boxer hybrid, utilising a 145 PS/188 Nm 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle mill and a 14 PS/65 Nm electric motor. A Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system are standard, as usual.

The Advance Style Edition is based on the facelifted XV, which is likely to arrive in Malaysia pretty soon (not in this variant, unfortunately, which is Japan-only), given that the Malaysian-assembled version has already been confirmed for the Thai market.