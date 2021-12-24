In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 December 2021 1:53 pm / 0 comments

BMW M will be celebrating its 50th birthday in May next year, and word on the street is that it will introduce a limited edition G82 M4 to commemorate the occasion.

According to a Bimmerpost forum member (with a consistently reliable track record), the special M4 will mostly be configured “like the CSL,” but with a manual transmission. Believed to be the “50 Jahre” Edition, the limited run model will get several options deleted, such as comfort access and parking sensors. It will also get manual seats.

It’s unclear whether it the S58 3.0 litre straight-six will offer CSL-level power (547 PS), but the engine could produce anywhere between that and the M4 Competition’s 510 PS. For now, the base M4 is the only variant to get a six-speed manual option (it can only handle up to 550 Nm), whereas the Competition ships with the sole eight-speed auto.

Meanwhile, the big reveal next year for BMW M will be the production XM – its first standalone, high-performance plug-in hybrid flagship SUV. It will be powered by an electrified V8 engine (likely the existing 4.4 litre lump), with a total system output of around 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. It will also offer a pure electric range of up to 80 km.

