In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 30 November 2021 1:32 pm / 0 comments

BMW has officially unveiled the Concept XM, a plug-in hybrid model that prefaces the series production SUV that is set to enter production from the end of 2022 at the manufacturer’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The BMW XM will be the first standalone model from BMW M since the mid-engined M1, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year when the series-production XM is launched. Initial specifications have been revealed to be the pairing of a V8 engine and an M Hybrid high-performance electric motor for a total system output of 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Though BMW has not specified the internal combustion engine’s displacement, this V8 could be the 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged unit that serves in the M5 and M8, rated at up to 635 hp in the M5 CS. The plug-in hybrid V8 will be the sole choice of powertrain for the productionised BMW XM, which will be an M model only, says the manufacturer. The Concept XM has a pure EV range of 80 km.

More on the XM’s technical specification will be revealed in due course, though for now BMW has said that the Concept XM marks the debut of a new front-end design for its luxury-class models. Here, the headlamps have been each split into two separate modules, where the DRL signature is joined by contour lighting applied to the kidney grille surrounds.

Viewed in profile, the Concept XM sports a roofline that tapers towards the rear which also narrows the glasshouse, below which a broad, high-gloss black finish separates the hues of the two-tone paint finish comprising a matte gold-bronze above, and Space Grey metallic below. Rolling stock on the Concept XM is a set of 23-inch alloy wheels.

At the back, the rear screen blends almost seamlessly into the bodywork, where the BMW logo is laser-etched into the window, here offering a styling reference to the BMW M1 that has been he only prior standalone M model by BMW. Lower down, the visual M signature of quad exhaust outlets receive a new stylistic twist where they are now vertically stacked and wear hexagonal finishers.

The cabin of the Concept XM combines the traditional with the modern, where vintage-look brown leather in the front is paired with dashboard trim made of carbon-fibre with interwoven copper thread, says BMW. Here, the Curve Display instrument panel features on the dashboard, while the vertical elements above the air-conditioning controls wear the colours of the M logo.

The rear seats are trimmed in a contrasting shade of Petrol (turquoise), where the rear bench seat arrangement is sculpted with deep recesses, while the diamond-shaped head rests and upper sections recall the design of M sports seats in current production M models, and are trimmed in leather. The lower sections feature velvet and diamond quilting, while the footwells get deep-pile carpets.

The BMW Concept XM “represents a complete re-imagining of the high-performance car segment,” which BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel says underlines the high-performance division’s ability to break with convention and its step-by-step approach to electrification for the brand.

What do you think, dear readers – how close does this get to what you had in mind for the first standalone M model since the mid-engined M1?