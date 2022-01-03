In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 January 2022 4:04 pm / Comments are Disabled

Not long to go now, before the myTukar AutoFair 2022 is due to take place this week from January 7-9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South.

Joining the wide range of vehicles on offer is this 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 350, here priced at RM338,800 on-the-road excluding insurance. This particular example of a German executive sedan has covered just 2,148 km – not very much beyond its running-in mileage – and can be financed from RM3,713 per month*.

Like all vehicles featured at the myTukar AutoFair 2022, this prestigious sedan has undergone a comprehensive 123-point inspection to ensure it is in fine running order, where its air-conditioning, suspension, engine and transmission, battery, onboard diagnostics as well as tyres and brakes have all passed the required inspection standards.

As the E 350 variant of the W213-generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, what this car offers is a mild-hybrid petrol engine powertrain that is assisted by a 48-volt electrical system, which features a belt-driven starter-generator and an electric water pump for improved efficiency.

A twin-scroll-turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine produces 299 hp and 400 Nm of torque, and is momentarily assisted by the starter-generator which offers an additional 14 hp and 150 Nm of torque at engine speeds of up to 2,500 rpm. The mild-hybrid setup also enables energy recuperation, as well as engine-off coasting.

Luxury appointments abound in the E 350, in which its occupants will be treated to a Thermotronic climate control system, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support and memory function, COMAND Online infotainment with dual widescreen displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and to top off that upscale hotel feel, a configurable ambient lighting system.

If what you have in mind is something other than this particular car, there is wide range of vehicles still to choose from at the myTukar AutoFair 2022. From within the premium segment, there are several marques to choose from, while national brands such as Proton and Perodua as well as popular makes like Honda and Toyota ensure that you, the buyer, will be spoilt for choice.

myTukar AutoFair 2022 is set to be the largest used car fair event in Malaysia that will have more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles put on display, all in one location. This will take place this weekend from January 7-9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South.

Each purchase of a vehicle will net you, the buyer, an additional one year of free service, loan interest rates as low as 1.68%*, loan approval and car collection within the same day as well as Trapo car mats for all cars. Better still, there is even a five-day money-back guarantee. This means that you will be able to return the car within that period, no questions asked.

Your vehicle purchase at myTukar AutoFair 2022 will also put you in the running for any one of the six prizes up for grabs through the myTukar Lucky Spin promo. Included in the prize pot are a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech Car Tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo voucher worth RM500.

But wait – there’s more! You will also be in the running to win a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000 with the myTukar 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest!

Should you prefer to make your vehicle purchase on trade-in, myTukar will also be able to offer an on-the-spot valuation for your current vehicle at the event. Additionally, myTukar’s nationwide coverage now also includes larger, more premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities.

To offer greater peace of mind, there will be a high level of safety at the event. There will be strict Covid-19 prevention measures enforced, and these include contactless payments and mandatory use of masks, full vaccination and social distancing.

For more information, visit the myTukar AutoFair 2022 homepage, or browse the broader selection of vehicles currently available in the inventory to see the vehicles on offer.

myTukar Retail Experience Centre –

Puchong South Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

*Terms apply