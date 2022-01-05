In Cars, International News, Pagani / By Gerard Lye / 5 January 2022 4:59 pm / 0 comments

A render of the successor to the decade-old Pagani Huayra has been leaked on social media ahead of the model’s debut, which will reportedly take place this year. According to an Instagram post, the upcoming hypercar is currently codenamed C10 and the render was shown to potential buyers much earlier.

As with the Huayra it replaces, the C10 will be built in limited numbers, with just 300 units planned, all of which are said to already be accounted for. The C10 is rumoured to be powered by a new version of Mercedes-AMG’s 6.0 litre twin-turbo V12 rated at between 850-880 hp, or about 100 hp more than in the Huayra.

Buyers who reserved a production slot and paid the booking fee of 300,000 euros will be offered the option of a manual transmission or a dual-clutch gearbox with shift paddles. It’s also said the C10 will not have any form of electrification as part of its powertrain.

Pagani Huayra

A report by Autocar, citing an interview by Italian magazine Quattroruote with Pagani founder and CEO Horacio Pagani, says the C10 will be more handling-focused with an emphasis on weight-saving. Apparently, the 300 units of the hypercar will include coupe, roadster and special variants.

The car seen in the render isn’t the final design as it was created quite a while ago, so certain elements might change, although the basic silhouette will allegedly remain. Styling-wise, there are elements of previous Pagani models, including a teardrop cabin shape, small rear wings and angular front bonnet reminiscent of the Zonda.

Meanwhile, the skylights in the roof and wide front grille are hints of the Huayra, the latter incorporating winglets that likely make up a comprehensive aero package. The render also shows intakes on the roof and buttresses that feed air to the massive, mid-mounted V12.