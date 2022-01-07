In Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 7 January 2022 6:07 pm / 1 comment

UMW Toyota Motor has announced its full-year sales figures for 2021, which sees the company chart a total sales figure of 72,394 units achieved for last year.

The 2021 sales figure represents a 22% increase over the total volume sold in 2020, which was 59,320 units. UMW Toyota closed the year with a December sales figure of 9,289 units, or 0.5% greater than the 9,246 units sold in the same month for 2020. This is also a 9% increase over the 8,487 units sold in November last year.

The Vios B-segment sedan continues to be the best-selling model in UMW Toyota’s product line-up for Malaysia, accounting for 31% of its sales, while the Hilux has held on to its accolade of best-selling pick-up truck in Malaysia since 2005, the company said.

“Despite most of 2021 being a rather challenging year for most sectors, including the automotive sector, the team at Toyota showed resilience by continuously innovating to offer only the best mobility solutions to our customers who are eager to get back on the road upon the lifting of the lockdown in August,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran Kurusamy.

Looking forward, UMW Toyota Motor is bolstering its position in sustainable motoring with the soon-to-arrive Corolla Cross Hybrid, which will come to market in Malaysia as a locally assembled model.

The order books opened for the CKD hybrid SUV last October, ahead of its launch which is scheduled for next Friday, January 14. Having made its global debut in Thailand, the electrified SUV has also launched in Indonesia in August 2020.

“Malaysians are in support of green technology and environmental sustainability, and this is evident as the orders for the new Corolla Cross Hybrid are continuing to rise since we opened for bookings in October. This shows that sustainable mobility is the way forward as the world collectively shifts towards clean and renewable fuels, as well as innovative and intelligent vehicles,” said UMWT deputy chairman Akio Takeyama.