7 January 2022

All Volvo cars running Android Automotive OS will soon be able to download the YouTube app from the Google Play store. This marks the beginning of enabling video streaming in cars, with YouTube being among the first video platforms to be available for download. Other major streaming apps will be introduced in due course.

The Swedish automaker doesn’t compromise on safety, so naturally, video streaming will only be allowed when the car is fully stationary. Volvo chief product officer, Henrik Green said: “Allowing our customers to watch videos while charging or when waiting to pick up their children from school is part of our promise to make their lives better and more enjoyable.”

“With YouTube and other major streaming services coming soon, our customers can enjoy their charging break instead of seeing it as just a hassle – making electric car ownership that bit easier,” Green said, adding that “the car is a great venue for enjoying video and audio, so I would not be surprised if this means that people spend more time in their Volvos, even when they are not going anywhere.” That’s one way of getting some additional use out of that Bowers & Wilkins sound system, no?

Besides that, customers can also download additional navigation and charging apps, as well as integrate Google Assistant-enabled devices, which basically turns its cars into smart devices.