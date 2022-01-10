In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 10 January 2022 1:43 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has ended the production of the B8.5 Passat sedan in the UK, choosing instead to focus on the more popular Passat Variant (estate version) and Arteon models, Autocar reports.

Production of the Passat actually ceased shortly before Christmas. The B8 model was launched in the UK back in 2014, before the facelifted model arrived in 2019. It’s reported that the Passat Variant outsold the sedan by a ratio of 2:1.

The Arteon is also another reason for the discontinuation of the Passat sedan. It’s more stylish, yet offers similar levels of interior space and engine configuration, despite being priced a bit more steeply. The Arteon Shooting Brake is also sold alongside the Passat Variant.

Meanwhile, the B9 Passat is said to be launched in 2023, and may evolve into a hatchback to appeal to changing customer needs. A revised MQB platform will underpin the new D-segment model, complete with at least two plug-in hybrid powertrains.

An entry-level eHybrid will produce around 200 PS, while the GTE will be boosted to make over 240 PS. The latter is due to receive a larger battery than the outgoing model‘s 13 kWh, which should increase all-electric range to 60 km. A more powerful 11 kW onboard AC charger should also improve charging speeds to make up for the bigger battery.