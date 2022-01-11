In Cars, Formula E, International News, Maserati / By Anthony Lim / 11 January 2022 12:12 pm / 0 comments

Maserati has announced that it will compete in the FIA Formula E World Championship starting from 2023, making it the first Italian brand to do so. The automaker said the decision to enter the racing series aligns with its Folgore electrification strategy, which aims to have its model line-up having electric versions by 2025.

“In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore is irresistible and it is the purest expression of Maserati. That’s why we decided to go back to racing in Formula E, meeting our customers in the city centres of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future,” Maserati CEO Davide Grassi said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Maserati had been working for a year with Formula E on plans for a return to the racetrack for the first time since 2010, when it competed in the GT1 sportscar championship. Grasso said racing was key to the rebuilding of Maserati, and promised details on how Maserati would participate in the near future, Reuters reports.

The brand will debut on the grid from season nine, which will utilise its new third-generation (Gen3) chassis for the series, which already has Nissan, Jaguar, Porsche, Mahindra, DS and China’s Nio signed up for 2023, when a US$13 million cost cap will be in place. McLaren has signed an option to participate, but has not confirmed if it will join as yet.

The electric racing series lost BMW and Audi last season, and Mercedes-Benz will be leaving at the end of this year, but Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag said it remained as relevant as ever to manufacturers. “It’s great to have an Italian team. It has taken a few years, but I think it couldn’t be a better brand than Maserati,” he said.