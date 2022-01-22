In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 22 January 2022 11:36 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this week, Proton – via its R3 (Race Rally Research) motorsports arm – announced the introduction of a new range of official merchandise and premium engine oils to expand the reach of the R3 sub-brand, which is now parked under Proton Global Services (PGS), a fully-owned subsidiary of Proton Edar.

The new range of R3 products had its first official showing to the public earlier today during the unveiling of Setia Gemilang Auto as the first R3 Premium Merchandise Partner in the country. The dealership is the first of 20 Proton dealerships (full list here) across the country that will eventually retail these R3 products. They can also be purchased from the Lifestyle Boutique at the Proton Centre of Excellence.

The R3 merchandise consists of a variety of apparel, ranging from cotton round-neck t-shirts to dry-fit polo shirts and caps, priced from RM49 to RM60, while the R3 lubricant range consists of two premium oils, a fully-synthetic and a semi-synthetic formulation.

These are the P1 fully-synthetic engine oil (SAE 5W-30) with API SP certification, priced at RM208 for a four litre bottle, and the P2 semi-synthetic (SAE 10W-30), which has an API SN Plus certification and goes for RM158. Until April 30, both oils – developed together with Petronas – will be available at an introductory price, with the P1 going for RM178 and the P2, for RM128.

The automaker said that the introduction of its new R3 lubricants and merchandise is the first step in

the rebranding of its R3 brand, and that it is planning to introduce more R3 products in the coming future, including styling components and accessories.