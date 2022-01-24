In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 January 2022 12:09 pm / 0 comments

A prototype of the next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor has just been sighted in Thailand, ahead of the market debut of the all-new pick-up truck. This Ford Performance version is obviously skinned with camouflage wrap, but there are already telling differences from the regular models.

For starters, the plastic body cladding is much more pronounced even on the prototype, with thicker fender arch mouldings and model-specific magnesium side steps. Interestingly, the rear box step is not present on the test mule, but will most likely be available on the production model.

Other legible features include a 360-degree surround view camera system, blind spot monitoring, and the same LED combination tail lights and 20-inch wheels as the Ranger Wildtrak. The Ranger Raptor is the crowning model for the midsized pick-up truck, so expect it to be kitted out with digital displays and the full suite of advanced driving aids.

It is not yet known what’s brewing under the bonnet, but reports suggest that Ford may forego the existing 2.0 litre biturbo lump for a larger displacement engine. According to top Ford executives, shoehorning the Mustang’s 5.0 litre Coyote V8 is possible (the Ranger shares much of its underpinnings with the Bronco SUV), but a version of the Wildtrak’s 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel is clearly the likelier candidate.

Other engines deployed for the new Ranger are the 2.3 litre four-cylinder EcoBoost mill, as well as the upgraded 2.0 litre EcoBlue diesel engines (biturbo and single turbo guises). Ford says the oil leak issue has been resolved with better gaskets design.

So far, Ford remains tight-lipped about electrification plans for the Ranger, but made it clear that the reworked T6 platform is future-proofed and can be electrified. Expect more technical details to be revealed next month when the Ranger makes its market debut.

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger Wildtrak

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger Sport

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger XLT

GALLERY: 2022 Ford Ranger Sketches