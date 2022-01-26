In Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 26 January 2022 2:01 pm / 1 comment

Having announced its Flood Assistance Programme on December 19, Perodua says that at present, a total of 2,103 Perodua vehicles have been sent in to undergo repairs for flood-related damage. The automaker added that of that total, 366 units have been repaired and returned to their respective owners.

The current total is an increase from that last reported on January 10, when it was revealed that a total of 1,987 Perodua vehicles were in service centres across the country for evaluation, with 323 units fully repaired. A week earlier, the number of affected vehicles that had been sent in had stood at 1,675 units.

The Perodua Flood Assistance programme offers a 50% discount on standard parts and free labour for all parts replacement and repairs on flood-damaged vehicles, as well as free 24-hour towing service. The automaker has implemented a dedicated flood repair hub in Shah Alam to repair and restore affected vehicles.

The company reiterated it is accepting the RM1,000 discount voucher announced by the government as part of the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid programme as a form of payment. The voucher, meant to assist Malaysians whose vehicles were damaged by the floods last month, can be used until March 31 to claim against the repair of a water-damaged private vehicle or towards the replacement of a vehicle deemed to be a total loss.