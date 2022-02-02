In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 2 February 2022 5:13 pm / 0 comments

Happy Chinese New Year! It’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of February 3 to 9.

Following a five sen increase last week, the price of RON 97 petrol is unchanged this week, the fuel remaining at RM3.12 per litre. As per usual, there’s no change to that of RON 95 petrol, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government last February.

Diesel prices remain unchanged as well, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 9, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the sixth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 160th since the system was introduced in 2019.