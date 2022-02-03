In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 3 February 2022 12:26 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover is developing its own electric vehicle platform that will underpin the future range of Jaguar models, CEO Thierry Bollore told investors during a call this week, according to Autocar.

This will be called Panthera, named after the genus for big cats which includes jaguars, tigers, lions and leopards, Jaguar Land Rover chief financial officer Adrian Mardell said on the investors’ call. The decision to develop its own platform comes after the automaker had previously said it was looking outside its company for an architecture partner with which it can underpin its future electric vehicles.

The company has decided to change direction for its new model development as Jaguar Land Rover products require a platform that blends design proportions and capabilities that have not been offered by other manufacturers, said Bollore, citing the MLA High platform of the new Range Rover and the future EMA platform for smaller Land Rover models – like the Evoque and Discovery Sport – as examples.

According to Autocar, Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to develop its own platform for Jaguar instead of cutting costs by purchasing an existing platform from another manufacturer is likely due to chief designer Gerry McGovern requiring the group’s vehicles to have a unique look, as the higher-end products are growing closer to luxury rivals Bentley in terms of pricing.

The Jaguar I-Pace will survive into the brand’s new era, but will be “considered separately” from the upcoming new EV range

“The proportions are crucial to get what we want from Jaguar. The platform is a consequence of proportions we’ve decided on. They’re absolutely bespoke,” Bollore was quoted by Autocar as saying. The plan is for Jaguar to birth “distinct cars with no overlap,” said the CEO, and that they will be “really modern luxury cars that are the copy of nothing in style or design, the top of technology and refinement, but not looking backwards.”

The brand’s first all-electric vehicle, the I-Pace, will carry on into the new Jaguar era, according to Autocar, though it will be “considered separately” from the upcoming, all-new family of electric vehicles, the magazine wrote. The I-Pace made its global debut in 2018 and is built on a bespoke aluminium architecture, with two motors producing 400 PS and 696 Nm, while range is 470 km on the WLTP standard.

The first all-new model from Jaguar will emerge in 2025 at its soonest, according to a report last December, with the considerable lead time in order for the marque to transition to an all-electric model line-up. In line with the group’s Reimagine global strategy, what was to be the next-generation XJ has since been cancelled, thus setting the brand on its current path.