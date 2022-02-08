In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 February 2022 4:43 pm / 0 comments

With the conclusion of the 2022 MotoGP Winter Test at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, the Ducati Lenovo Team has unveiled its racing colours for this season. Now in its 20th year of competition in MotoGP, Ducati will be campaigning with not just the factory Ducati Lenovo Team, but also three satellite teams – Pramac Racing and Gresini Racing MotoGP, as well as new addition, Mooney VR46 Racing.

Setting apart the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 this year is the racing colours. For the first time ever in its MotoGP racing history, Ducati will be racing in the iconic “Ducati red”, the same colour that distinguishes the production bikes made by the Borgo Panigale, matching the motorcycles you can buy off the showroom floor.

Competing for Ducati are Australian Jack Miller (#43) and Francesco Bagnaia (#63), both in their second year with the team. The team goal this season will be to clinch the MotoGP World Championship title, having won the constructor’s title in 2021.

After Sepang, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be testing from February 11 to 13 at the Mandalika Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia. The first race of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship which sees twenty-one GPs confirmed will be held from March 4 to 6 at Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.



GALLERY: 2022 MotoGP Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP22