9 February 2022 12:14 pm

Subaru has launched the new BRZ Cup Car Basic in Japan, which customers can buy to participate in a one-make racing series that will kick off this year – the first round takes place at the Fuji Speedway in July.

Priced at 3,338,500 yen (RM121,100) inclusive of Japan’s 10% consumption tax, the BRZ Cup Car Basic receives some notable modification to make it race-ready from the factory. For starters, there’s a six-point roll cage with side bars, accompanied by mounting points for a six-point safety harness for the driver’s seat.

With a roll cage installed, the car loses its side and curtain airbags, while the floor mats have been redesigned to have cutouts to fit around the roll cage. Beyond these changes, the rest of the interior remains pretty much identical to a regular BRZ.

The exterior is also largely untouched, save for the steel wheels in place of the usual alloys. This isn’t an issue for those who will buy the car for racing, as they will likely bring their own wheel sets and tyres to the track.

Under the bonnet, there’s the same FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine with Toyota’s D-4S direct and port injection system, producing 235 PS at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and Torsen limited-slip rear differential. For improved dependability, there’s an air-cooled engine oil cooler and the differential cover is of a different design with additional cooling fins.

Toyota GR86 Cup Car Basic

If you’re not a fan of how the BRZ looks, you can turn to Toyota instead for the GR86 Cup Car Basic. Essentially the same car but with a different face, the GR86 Cup Car Basic is priced slightly cheaper at 3.334 million yen (RM120,919).

Regardless of which badge you prefer, both Cup Car Basic models are eligible for the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86/BRZ Cup race series. After the first round in July, round two will take place at Sportsland Sugo in August, followed by the Tokachi International Speedway in September, the Suzuka Circuit in October and the Okayama International Circuit in November.