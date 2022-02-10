In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 10 February 2022 1:33 pm / 0 comments

Say hello to the new full line-up of special edition MINIs – the Resolute Edition for the hatches, Untold Edition for the Clubman, and Untamed Edition for the Countryman. All models will be available in selected markets starting next month.

Let’s start off with the Resolute Edition. Made specifically for the 3-Door, 5-Door, Convertible and Cooper SE, the Resolute Edition sees all exterior brightwork replaced with Resolute Bronze, with the Rebel Green paint now a valid colour option across the board (previously reserved for MINI JCW).

For the 3-Door and 5-Door, the Rebel Green paint is contrasted with Pepper White roof and side mirror caps, while the Convertible Resolute Edition gets a black soft top and mirror caps. The badges, model lettering, grille insert and tailpipe finishers on the Cooper S are all finished in Piano Black.

Other unique design details include Resolute lettering littered around the car, 18-inch Pulse Spoke Black wheels (17-inch Electric Collection Spoke for the Cooper SE), and the optional 17-inch Tentacle Spoke Black design.

Inside, the new black and gold trims and finishes give the hatch a more premium feel, though customers can opt for the MINI Yours Leather Lounge in Carbon Black. There’s an additional emblem on the Nappa sports leather steering wheel, and the lighting package now includes a laser-engraved ring for the central instrument. MINI Driving Modes is also standard.

Next up, the Clubman Untold Edition. Available for the first time is the Sage Green metallic paint, which is contrasted with a dark shade of green (also a first). There are five slim stripes that grace the bonnet and roof, while the 3D-printed side scuttles carry a model-specific pattern.

It sits on the new two-tone 18-inch Untold Spoke design alloy in Jet Black/Refined Brass, a colour theme that is also used for the radiator grille surrounds, crossbar and rear Clubman lettering. While the black roof and side mirror caps are optional, parts like the door handles, exhaust tailpipes, MINI logos and model lettering are all finished in Piano Black, as part of the Untold Edition model.

The gorgeous Sage Green Sports seats with light-coloured seams and piping are standard, but it’s also available in Carbon Black. You’ll find more green and gold trimmings around the cabin, as well as Refined Brass air vents. The Untold Edition emblem is also found on the steering wheel and floor mats. Other upgrades include Adaptive LED Headlights, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Driving Modes, anthracite roof lining, and Interior Light Package.

Last but not least, we have the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition. Like the rest of its stablemates, it gets an exclusive Momentum Grey metallic paintwork, one which extends to a number of exterior trims. There are four stripes in Frozen Bluestone, plus 18-inch Untamed two-tone alloys with burnished surfaces, as well as black roof and mirror caps.

On the inside, shades of green and blue take centre stage, with the seats upholstered in the exclusive Highland Green with blue/green contrast stitching. The air vents are gloss black, while the accent strips are painted in Frozen Blue metallic.

As with the Clubman, the Countryman Untamed Edition also ships with Light Package, MINI Excitement Package and MINI Driving Modes as standard. No other mechanical changes have been made.

