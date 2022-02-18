In Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / 18 February 2022 3:32 pm / 0 comments

Another Apple supplier is trying its hand in the booming EV sector, following the route taken by iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn a.k.a. Hon Hai Precision Industry. According to Automotive News, Luxshare Precision Industry – an acoustic tech specialist that makes AirPods for Apple – has signed an agreement with Chinese carmaker Chery to jointly develop and produce electric cars.

Luxshare Precision Industry, which is based in the southern city of Dongguan and listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange, is said to be investing 500 million yuan (RM330 million) for a 30% stake in the new joint venture company, with the rest of the shares in Chery New Energy’s hands. The latter is Chery’s EV unit.

Chery currently has two cute pure electric cars. One is the QQ Ice Cream, a little box of a city car that is supposed to take on the smash hit Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. Available in three flavours – Pudding, Cone and Sundae – the QQ Ice Cream can be had with 9.6 kWh and 13.9 kWh batteries delivering driving range of 120 km and 170 km respectively.

The other is the eQ1, which is coming soon to Malaysia as part of the brand’s reintroduction here. Also a small and cool (albeit in a more conventional way) hatchback, the eQ1 comes in two range option variants – a 301 km version equipped with a 30.6 kWh battery, and a 408 km version with a 38 kWh battery. It should be nippy in town, with the top 55 kW (74 hp) version capable of 0-50 km/h in under five seconds.

Over at Foxconn, the Taiwanese company released its Foxtron EV prototypes late last year and has since signed deals in Indonesia (batteries) and Thailand (JV to make EVs with PTT). Foxconn also has a working relationship with Stellantis.