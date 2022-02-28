In a post on its social media page, Suzuki Malaysia has opened registration for the 2022 Suzuki Raider R150Fi kapchai and a price above RM8,000. This particular model has been long awaited by Malaysian fans of the “Belang” as the previous iteration of the R150Fi was known locally.
Competition for the R150Fi in this market segment is stiff, amongst which is the very popular Yamaha Y15ZR (RM8,168), and its catalogue counterpart, the Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888). Also amongst Malaysia market rivals is the recently launched Honda RS-X150 with ABS (RM8,688), as well as the Benelli RFS150i (RM7,488) and the SYM VF3i 185 Pro V3 (RM9,338).
The Raider R1560Fi is powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder mill displacing 147.3 cc. Power output for the R150Fi’s mill, which has been in production since 2016, is claimed to be 18.2 hp at 10,000 rpm with 13.8 Nm of torque available at 8,500 rpm.
With the engine fed by fuel injection, power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Four litres of fuel is carried in the tank while seat height is set at 765 mm, with the R150Fi weighing in at 109 kg dry.
Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear and the Raider rolls on 17-inch wheels shod with 70/90 rubber in front and 80/90 tyre at the back. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear.
Comments
Suzuki has the money to spend for MotoGP, but no money to do proper R&D for their products?
Except for 1-2 new superbikes, most of suzuki products are more than 5 years old. Where Honda and Yamaha has regularly updated the design of their kapchais, Suzuki has no new updates for their kapchai for ages. Just look at the ranges of their kapchai offering in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia. They are exactly the same model that was sold by the defunct Suzuki Assemblers Perai many years ago!!!
The raider FI looks exactly (and even uses most components) like the old Suzuki belang, except for the headlight, radiator and fuel injection. While everybody now likes the legshield design (just look at Vietnam-market designed Y16 and RS-X) why the heck is Suzuki still sticking to a design where even where it originated (Thailand) nobody likes it anymore?
And they expect new customers to buy these stale expired products?
Even generic brands such as WMoto are delivering more exciting models to the market.
That front face look like Gipsy Danger faceplate. LOL