28 February 2022

In a post on its social media page, Suzuki Malaysia has opened registration for the 2022 Suzuki Raider R150Fi kapchai and a price above RM8,000. This particular model has been long awaited by Malaysian fans of the “Belang” as the previous iteration of the R150Fi was known locally.

Competition for the R150Fi in this market segment is stiff, amongst which is the very popular Yamaha Y15ZR (RM8,168), and its catalogue counterpart, the Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888). Also amongst Malaysia market rivals is the recently launched Honda RS-X150 with ABS (RM8,688), as well as the Benelli RFS150i (RM7,488) and the SYM VF3i 185 Pro V3 (RM9,338).

The Raider R1560Fi is powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder mill displacing 147.3 cc. Power output for the R150Fi’s mill, which has been in production since 2016, is claimed to be 18.2 hp at 10,000 rpm with 13.8 Nm of torque available at 8,500 rpm.

With the engine fed by fuel injection, power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Four litres of fuel is carried in the tank while seat height is set at 765 mm, with the R150Fi weighing in at 109 kg dry.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear and the Raider rolls on 17-inch wheels shod with 70/90 rubber in front and 80/90 tyre at the back. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear.