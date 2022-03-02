In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 March 2022 2:59 pm / 0 comments

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is making its public debut in Malaysia today, albeit in a box. The shielded EV is located at the Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) roadshow at 1 Utama’s old wing, so you can join the peep show if you’re in the mall (it’ll be here till Sunday). HSDM opened order books for the Ioniq 5 yesterday, and the official launch will happen this month.

The electric hardware is great, but what really sets the Ioniq 5 apart is its form. The EV looks like a Golf-sized hatchback in pictures, but as you’ll see at 1U, it’s actually larger. At 4,635 mm long and 1,890 mm wide, it’s 430 mm longer and 90 mm wider than the Kona Electric, and the three-metre wheelbase is 400 mm lengthier than the Kona’s.

In fact, the wheelbase is longer than that of a Toyota Camry (2,825 mm) and Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2,939 mm), and 20-inch wheels are available, although the display car here wears 19-inch items with Michelin Primacy rubber.

The Ioniq 5 is a dedicated EV that’s built on Hyundai’s skateboard-like Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It’s also the first model under the new Ioniq sub-brand for EVs, which will soon welcome a sedan and an SUV.

Announced in February 2021, it’s a faithful adaptation of the Hyundai 45 Concept from Frankfurt 2019, which was in turn inspired by the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, hence the retro-modern look dominated by straight lines and sharp edges.

The ‘Z’ on the profile is the “Parametric Dynamics” style in action, as seen on the latest Elantra. The Tetris-style “Parametric Pixel” tail lamps – also found on the Staria’s twin towers – are very cool, as are the flush door handles and clamshell bonnet.

Hyundai says that the cabin uses eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials. The seats are clad in an eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed, while textiles are derived from sustainable fibres such as sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns, as well as material woven from fibres made from used PET plastic bottles.

Now that the EV has appeared on HSDM’s online “Click to Buy” page, it’s confirmed that the Ioniq 5 comes in three variants named Lite, Plus and Max, as per the Kona Electric. The Lite comes with the 58 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, and the Plus is a higher-spec version of the 58 kWh RWD car. The Max is the range-topper with a 72.6 kWh battery and dual-motor AWD.

RWD cars have a 170 PS/350 Nm (125 kW) rear motor, while the dual-motor AWD is the ultimate Ioniq 5 with 305 PS/605 Nm (225 kW) and a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds. Range is 430 km on the WLTP cycle. Top speed is 185 km/h for both RWD and AWD cars.

As for charging, with a 350 kW DC fast charger, users can juice the battery from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes, and even just five minutes of plugging in will be able to net an extra 100 km of WLTP-rated range. We don’t have such powerful chargers yet, but it’s good to know that the Ioniq is capable of faster charging when the hardware arrives.

Current DC fast chargers such as those on the Shell Recharge network are rated at 180 kW. At 50 kW, Hyundai says that the 72.6 kWh Ioniq 5 will replenish to 80% in around 62 minutes, so expect much shorter waiting times at 180 kW DC chargers, even if it’s shared with another EV. Juicing up with the onboard AC charger takes six hours and six minutes at 10.5 kW max. The Ioniq 5 has a CCS2 port.

By the way, vehicle-to-load (V2L) sockets under the rear seats can supply up to 3.6 kW to power things like electric bicycles, scooters and camping equipment, so this car is like a giant powerbank.

Order books are open, and while you can put your name down for RM1,000, there’s no estimated price yet. Our guess is that the company’s flagship EV will cost a fair bit more than the Kona Electric, which has a tax-free price range of RM150k (39.2 kWh) to RM200k (64 kWh).

In Australia, where the Ioniq 5 sold out in two hours, the range-topping 72.6 kWh AWD goes for A$75,900, which is RM229k. So, RM200k to RM250k in Malaysia? What do you think of the Ioniq 5?

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Malaysia teaser

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 5, US market