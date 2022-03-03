In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2022 12:25 pm / 0 comments

Given a thorough makeover is the 2022 Honda CB300R Neo Sports Cafe for Europe. Biggest change for the 2022 model year is the inclusion of 41mm diameter Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) with a five-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

Also new for the CB300R is the use of an inertial measurement unit controlling the two-channel ABS and giving precise front and rear distribution of ABS operation depending on the vehicle behaviour. Another major upgrade is the addition of an assist and slipper clutch to the six-speed gearbox while the gear shift linkage now comes with an adjustable joint to precisely set shifting movement.

Rider comfort is also thought of with a new revised seat cover thickness for additional comfort while both rider and pillion footpeg hangers are made from aluminium. Inside the cockpit, a slim (23 mm) full function LCD instrument display provides speed, engine rpm and fuel level while the gear position indicator is now displayed prominently.

Full LED lighting is used throughout with the headlight now separated into distinct high and low beams while the tail light is a slim unit, tidying up the rear end of the CB300R. Meanwhile, the exhaust can is now a low-slung unit with side exit, replacing the previous side mounted unit that had a higher cut.

Power for the CB300R comes from a Euro 5 compliant 286 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder mill. Power is claimed to be 30.7 hp at 9,000 rpm with torque rated at 27.5 Nm at 7,750 rpm.

With fuelling controlled by Honda’s PGM-Fi, the CB300R carries 10 litres of fuel in the tank and fuel consumption is listed at 3.31 litres per 100 km. Weighing in at 144 kg wet, the CB300R has a seat height of 799 mm with braking done by Nissin brake callipers, a radial-mount, four-piston unit in front and single-piston at the rear, clamping 296 mm and 220 mm diameter discs, respectively.