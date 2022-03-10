In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 10 March 2022 11:49 am / 0 comments

During the unveiling of the new Civic Hatchback in Japan last June, Honda announced that it would introduce the e:HEV hybrid version of the car this year. Although the global reveal hasn’t happened yet, there are already rumours of the petrol-electric version being prepped for an impending regional debut, with Headlight Magazine reporting that the car will be launched in Thailand soon.

Citing unnamed news sources, the online publication said the car will feature the more powerful 2.0 litre version of the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system from the Accord Hybrid, rather than the 1.5 litre variant currently employed by the City and HR-V e:HEV.

This tracks with a report from Japan’s Best Car, which also stated that the Civic e:HEV will receive a 2.0 litre engine. This should give the C-segment sedan a big performance boost, if the outputs of the Accord Hybrid are any indication.

The Civic e:HEV is expected to get its powertrain from the bigger Accord Hybrid

The larger D-segment model is powered by a 184 PS/315 Nm electric motor, which gets its power from a 2.0 litre Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC four-cylinder that produces 145 PS at 6,200 rpm and 175 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The petrol mill can also provide motive power at higher speeds using a single-speed transmission and a lock-up clutch, contributing to an impressive total system output of 215 PS. That’s a step above the HR-V’s 131 PS.

As a refresher, the Civic is currently powered solely by a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine that produces 182 PS and 240 Nm, so the hybrid model will be the undisputed range-topper. It will also likely be priced as such, given Honda Malaysia’s recent form with the City RS e:HEV, priced at over RM100,000 – although it should at least have the equipment to match.

If the Civic e:HEV really will be launched in the Land of Smiles soon, expect it to arrive in Malaysia sometime in the second half of the year.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic RS in Malaysia