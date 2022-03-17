In Local News, Technology / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2022 4:24 pm / 3 comments

AZR Technologies might not be known to many, but the Malaysian firm is aiming to be a major player in the development and production of green powertrain and engine technologies. Founded by Azrai Razuan, whose career history has involved the motorsport and automotive sectors, the company is backed by decades of engineering experience and sees the potential in unlocking Malaysia’s hydrogen economy.

“By providing innovative powertrain technology solutions to our customers, we would be growing our high-performance engineering capabilities and strengthening Malaysia’s Science, Technology, Innovation & Economy (MySTIE) framework in a sustainable manner,” said Azrai.

With current global trends leaning towards reducing CO2 emissions, AZR believes it can harness Malaysia’s existing engineering capabilities to meet the requirements of this next generation of mobility. The company’s research partners include Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) as well as Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM).

Meanwhile, technology partners include Trumble, which deals in Industry 4.0 production solutions, while AC Aero provides proprietary engine technologies and engine design expertise for some of AZR’s projects.

One of these projects is X8 CCT two-stroke engine, which can run on multiple fuels, including but not limited to hydrogen. Incorporating knowledge gained from Formula 1, the engine is said to emit lower emissions thanks to its separated crank case – AZR claims leaner, cleaner burning for better efficiency and higher outputs.

The engine is also made up of fewer parts, making it more affordable to produce. More notable is the mentioned multi-fuel capability, allowing for multiple applications. These include not just automotive use cases, but also in the marine and aviation sectors. The company says its engine technology can also be employed in static use cases, for portable power-generation as well as waste-to-energy (WTE).

“Our technology is already deployed in aviation engine applications with FAA approval on the horizon. We hope to leave a Malaysian mark on the USD150 billion (RM628.5 billion) global engine industry. AZR’s revolutionary multi-fuel engine being both cost-and manufacturing-efficient, makes it the perfect solution for next-generation carbon-conscious mobility,” commented Khaidi Kamaruddin, co-founder of AZR Technologies.

The goal with all this work is to make Malaysia notable a powertrain and engine producer, not just a consumer. Besides advanced engines, the company says it can also offer bespoke electric powertrains for high-performance, low-volume applications in the automotive, heavy transport, aerospace and motorsport sectors.

While electric vehicles will be present in the new mobility landscape, AZR is of the opinion that Malaysia has more to gain economically from a hydrogen-powered ecosystem, which is where its X8 CCT engine can fit in perfectly.

The company predicts that with its aviation contact manufacturing beginning this year, followed by powertrain solutions for wider applications, it can realise EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) from 2023 onwards.

In the future, the company said it will make further announcements on its engine technology, partnerships and applications, with each one bringing the company closer to its goal of unlocking the value of internal combustion engines and hydrogen for the Malaysian economy.