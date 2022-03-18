In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 18 March 2022 10:57 am / 4 comments

Out of the blue, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) teased the Tiguan Allspace facelift by revealing the entire car on Facebook. It also confirmed that the revised seven-seater SUV will be launched at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) tomorrow.

As you can see, there are two variants that will be offered for the Malaysian market – the R-Line and the Elegance, the latter replacing the entry-level Highline. For your reference, the outgoing 1.4 TSI Highline is priced at RM165,031, whereas the 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion retails at RM209,637.

The nip-and-tuck grafts on the VW’s latest design language on the front end, adding slimmer LED headlights with Mk8 Golf-style “tails” and a larger grille with an illuminated strip and a downward dip along the lower edge. Both variants get a bone-shaped bumper design with gloss black C-shaped corners, although the R-Line has a more aggressive design with chrome accents; the Elegance gets a silver skid plate instead.

The slimmer and longer front fender appliqués are also visible, but what isn’t shown is the rear end. Expect redesigned IQ.Light taillights with inverted L-shaped graphics and a centred Tiguan badging on the tailgate, plus a full-width reflector strip and a revised rear valence with fake exhaust exits on the R-Line. The latter rolls on the same 19-inch Sebring alloy wheels, while the Elegance gets new 18-inch Frankfurt items.

Inside, the Allspace is expected to receive capacitive touch buttons on the new three-spoke steering wheel and the climate controls, as well as a revised gearknob. One thing to note is that a windscreen camera can be seen on both models, meaning they should at least get lane keeping assist, if not autonomous emergency braking that is still conspicuously missing in VW’s Malaysian lineup.

Expect the Allspace to soldier on with the same TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engines as before – a 150 PS/250 Nm 1.4 litre unit paired to a six-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive and a 220 PS/350 Nm 2.0 litre mill with a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

