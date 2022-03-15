In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 15 March 2022 5:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is happening this weekend, March 19-20, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Awaiting you are the best deals for new and pre-owned cars, exclusive perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs.

You’ve heard it many times before, but this really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too.

Thinking of getting a new car but need to sell your existing car first? myTukar will be at the two-day event, and its business is to take in used cars. The process is incredibly easy and everything will be handled by them, including the paperwork and dealings with JPJ.

The online car marketplace with an expanding on-ground nationwide presence promises higher value for your existing car, and once the car passes their inspection, and you agree to hand over the keys, you will be paid instantly. This means that you have certainty, and can time the trade-in date to coincide with the arrival of your new car. This way, you get to use your current car to the max, so to speak.

myTukar is on a roll, riding the wave of a buoyant used car market. In January, the inaugural myTukar AutoFair 2022 saw 443 vehicle bookings from the company’s inventory of more than 1,000 vehicles on display at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. Cars worth RM29 million were booked over a three-day period. So, if you have a car to dispose, visit the professionals for more info.

As always, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Just around the corner now – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC this weekend, March 19-20, see you there!