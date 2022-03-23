In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 23 March 2022 11:57 am / 0 comments

It’s incredibly hard to get, right? And the units on the market are being sold at crazy prices by scalpers – you just can’t bring yourself to part with the around RM3.5k asking prices, we understand. We’re of course talking about the latest Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5), which has an RRP of RM2,299, but is near impossible to get direct, hence the insane markups.

Well, here’s an avenue for you to try your luck. Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is giving away a PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and it’s incredibly easy to win. The giveaway is on Instagram and there’s no purchase needed. There’s also no need to go out and take photos or anything of that sort.

Like MMM’s previous Nintendo Switch giveaway, to enter, all one needs to do is follow @mitsubishimotorsmalaysia on IG, like the PS5 giveaway post and tag three friends. Each comment counts as additional entries, so the more comments the higher your chances. Repost this giveaway on your stories and tag MMM for a bonus entry.

This mini contest is from now till the midnight of March 31. One lucky winner will be chosen randomly and his/her identity will be revealed on April 1, for real. Note that this giveaway is open to Malaysian citizens who are above 18 years old. Good luck!