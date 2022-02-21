In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2022 3:25 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is giving away a Nintendo Switch and it’s very easy to win. The giveaway is on Instagram and there’s no purchase needed. There’s also no need to go out and take photos or anything of that sort. Here’s how.

To enter, all one needs to do is follow @mitsubishimotorsmalaysia on IG, like the post you see below and tell MMM why you want to win the console. Then tag as many friends as you want – the more tags, the higher the chances, they say. Also don’t forget to share this post on your IG stories and tag MMM for a bonus entry.

This mini contest is from now till the midnight of February 27. One lucky winner will be chosen randomly and his/her identity will be revealed on February 28. Note that this giveaway is open to Malaysian citizens who are above 18 years old. Get going and good luck!