In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Jonathan Lee / 25 March 2022 1:25 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of February 2022, and it appears the automotive industry had a good month, riding on the momentum sustained in the period leading up to the Chinese New Year. A total of 43,722 vehicles left dealer lots, 7.7% higher than the 40,581 units sold in January.

According to MAA, the increase was attributed to car companies ramping up production to fulfil the backlog of orders. Combined with the relatively strong January sales, the year-to-date has jumped 9.7% (or 7,463 units) over the same period in 2021 to 84,303 vehicles – despite February sales only improving by a scant 274 units compared to last year’s numbers.

March sales are projected to be higher still, due to the longer working month. Car companies will also be pushing for higher sales to meet their targets for the financial year ending March 31.