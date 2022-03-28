According to The Edge, Proton are expected to reschedule new model launches to 2023 to focus on fulfilling backlogged orders as well as resolving supply chain issues. The report, which cited a Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research analysis, also noted that Proton had obtained enough microchip supplies to meet current demand.
Among the new models slated to be launched by carmaker include the updated Saga as well as the X90, the latter being the Proton version of the Geely Haoyue SUV (or Okavango as it is known in the Philippines). Both models have been sighted on several occasions, but based on the report, they will likely not go on sale until at least next year.
Last year, the national carmaker delivered a total of 114,708 units, or 4.5% more than in 2020. The tally was its highest since 2014 and was good enough to command a 22.7% market share, the company estimated. In terms of models, the Saga was the brand’s most popular offering, followed by the X50, X70, Persona, Iriz and Exora.
Proton, as with other car companies here, was affected by the pandemic that saw a nationwide lockdown being imposed in mid-2021, which significantly affected production and its ability to meet encouraging demand brought on by the government’s sales tax exemption initiative.
The pandemic also affected vendors’ capability to supply parts to car producers, as did the damaging floods that hit the country last year. Compounding the problem further is the chip shortage that is still impacting not just the local automotive industry, but also others around the globe.
Comments
Ini semua salah Covid, Putin, floods, and global shortage. Proton still mantap. #ProtonKegemaranRakyat
ok to slow down la. no point keep selling if your after sales sucks… it’s fair to the existing customers. so i give it one like for not launching new model yet
They are not slowing down sales, only model introduction. Saga will still be the best seller and X90 is not expected to move a huge lot of numbers considering the product placement and high end pricing.
RIP proton. Thanks for betraying fan and supporters
There will always be new generation of fans & supporters built on solid foundation of fandom.
honda salesman detected!
My mum got her X50 standard after one year. Should produce more X50 standard and executive models that uses less microchips?