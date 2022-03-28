In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 28 March 2022 9:56 am / 7 comments

According to The Edge, Proton are expected to reschedule new model launches to 2023 to focus on fulfilling backlogged orders as well as resolving supply chain issues. The report, which cited a Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research analysis, also noted that Proton had obtained enough microchip supplies to meet current demand.

Among the new models slated to be launched by carmaker include the updated Saga as well as the X90, the latter being the Proton version of the Geely Haoyue SUV (or Okavango as it is known in the Philippines). Both models have been sighted on several occasions, but based on the report, they will likely not go on sale until at least next year.

Last year, the national carmaker delivered a total of 114,708 units, or 4.5% more than in 2020. The tally was its highest since 2014 and was good enough to command a 22.7% market share, the company estimated. In terms of models, the Saga was the brand’s most popular offering, followed by the X50, X70, Persona, Iriz and Exora.

Proton, as with other car companies here, was affected by the pandemic that saw a nationwide lockdown being imposed in mid-2021, which significantly affected production and its ability to meet encouraging demand brought on by the government’s sales tax exemption initiative.

The pandemic also affected vendors’ capability to supply parts to car producers, as did the damaging floods that hit the country last year. Compounding the problem further is the chip shortage that is still impacting not just the local automotive industry, but also others around the globe.