In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 28 January 2022 7:14 pm / 0 comments

Just a week after what appeared to be the Proton version of the Geely Haoyue – known as the Okavango in other markets – was sighted heading towards Genting Highlands, what’s likely to be Proton’s largest SUV yet has been sighted once again, this time in the Segambut area approaching the Jalan Duta toll plaza by paultan.org reader Ackhmed A.

This would appear to be the same unit as the one that was sighted heading towards the popular hilltop tourist destination, sporting an identical trade plate registration, as well as being clothed in a similar amount of camouflage.

In the Philippines, the Okavango packs a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with assistance from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, rated at 190 PS and 300 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Meanwhile in China, the Haoyue gets a 1.8 litre turbo petrol four-cylinder rated for 181 hp and 300 Nm, also sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Where the Haoyue is offered in five- and seven-seater layouts for China, the configuration for what is widely expected to be called the X90 in Malaysia has yet to be known, though having three rows of accommodation would add a key point of differentiation from the next SUV size down, the X70.

So far there’s little indication of an official arrival date for the largest Proton SUV yet, though as we’ve mentioned at its previous sighting, the increased frequency of its appearance on public roads could suggest a ramping up of field testing just ahead of of a premiere.