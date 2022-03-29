In Bikes, Motorsports, WSBK, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 March 2022 10:13 am / 0 comments

Defending World Superbike (WSBK) champion Toprak Razgatlioglu and the Yamaha YZF-R1 set the fastest lap time during pre-season testing. With the full field of 24 riders contesting the 2022 WSBK championship in attendance at Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, Razgatlioglu clocked a lap time of 1’40.571.

This puts the Turkish rider two-tenths of a second clear of his closest rival, Alvaro Bautista of the Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team. The top two were followed by Iker Lecuona of Honda Racing in third and seven-time consecutive WSBK champion Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki Racing Team in third.

The two days of testing, with wet conditions on the second day, allowed the Yamaha team to to finalise electronic and mechanical upgrades, with Razgatlioglu completing 82 of a total allowable 133 laps. This initial pre-season test is to allow teams to test chassis components, software and setup ahead of the official test to be held in MotorLand Aragón, France on April 4 and 5.