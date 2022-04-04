In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 April 2022 1:34 pm / 0 comments

BMW Motorrad R 1250 GS and R 1250 GSA

Long rumoured to be due an update, with spy shots showing a BMW Motorrad test mule emerging last year, it appears the legendary BMW Motorrad R 1250 GS adventure-tourer will come in the near future as a 1,300 cc boxer twin. This was borne out by a listing on the BMW Motorrad official global website, with listings on its online service registration form.

On the listing, since removed, where GS owners can request service schedule for their particular BMW Motorrad model, two listings piqued some interest, reports motorcycle.com. From the extensive list of models, going back decades, there were selections for an R 1300 GS and R 1400 GS.

What this could mean, since the venerable R 1250, with a two-cylinder boxer engine design going back to 2014, might soon come to market as a 1300. This would be logical, since tightening emission regulations in Europe are making it harder for litre-class engines to produce decent power without a corresponding increase in displacement or increasing the number of pistons.

Of particular note is the R 1400 GS listing, which implies that this could either be a GSA version of the base R 1300 mill, or perhaps an upsized unit for a “performance” oriented adventure-tourer. This is borne out by the competition the GS is facing from its closest market rival, the Ducati Multistrada V4, with 1,158 cc and four cylinders producing 170 hp.