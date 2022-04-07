In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 April 2022 10:27 am / 0 comments

Ever since the land border between Malaysia and Singapore opened on April 1, there has been a number of viral posts on social media depicting the misdeeds of Singapore-registered vehicles, especially those pumping RON95 fuel.

There are even cases of unruly speedsters who were caught on camera (although the act of this is now considered unlawful) driving recklessly in Johor, a matter which has come to the attention of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

According to Johor traffic chief Superintendent M. Kumaresan, the police will not practice double standards and will act upon the law to the strictest measure. It doesn’t matter if the driver is a Malaysian or Singaporean; if one goes against traffic rules and endangers the public, they will face the full weight of the law.

“JSPT (Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department) is constantly enforcing the law through Ops Utama and other regular traffic routines at all locations, including highways, federal roads, state roads and the city. Regarding the reckless Singaporean driver, it is undeniable that it happened, and stern action will be taken,” Kumaresan told the press.

The police are currently investigating a number of such cases involving Singaporean vehicles, including that of an Austin Yellow BMW M4 that went viral on social media for speeding and making dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

This particular case with the M4 is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. “PDRM and especially JSPT will not compromise with any individuals who deliberately break traffic rules and the law,” he added.