8 April 2022

Ladies and gents, it’s that time of the year again. The Hari Raya celebrations is soon upon us, and for the first time in two years, the borders are completely open, so friends and family can finally reunite.

Those planning on staging an epic balik kampung trip, better start putting down that deposit for your luxury rental car, because demand is exponentially hot. According to The China Press, some people are even willing to spend up to RM8,000 a day for a flashy supercar.

Azam, manager of AHMJ Luxury Car Rental told Kosmo! that queries have begun to flood in. “According to the rental records of the past few days, the most popular ones are the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire,” he said, adding that customers are willing to pay RM4,000 for a Nissan GT-R and up to RM8,000 for the Lamborghini Aventador.

The company’s fleet include other notable cars such as the BMW i8, Audi R8, Porsche 911, McLarens, Rolls-Royces, Ford Mustang, FK8 Honda Civic Type R, and a boat load of Range Rovers. There’s also the King – the Perodua Myvi – for RM120 a day, if that’s more your thing.

Now, this trend is not something new. People have been known to spend upwards of RM20,000 for week-long’s rent on a BMW during the Hari Raya holidays. In 2018, the Koperasi Pengusaha Kereta Sewa Malaysia (Kopkes) said the Aidilfitri season alone was expected to yield in excess of RM10 million for the rental car industry.

But why spend a fortune on a rental car, you ask? There are many reasons, but back then, car rental operator Mohd Syarizul Mat Sali said some do it just for the sake of bergaya, while others actually resort to renting because their cars broke down, and that they don’t want to put their family at risk.

Some individuals don’t even own a car – either they use a motorcycle for the daily commute, or just for the simple fact of not wanting to be tied down to a hire purchase loan.

Now, over to you. Have you ever rented a car for a special occasion other than your wedding? If so, how much did you spend, and was the experience worth it? Share with us your thoughts, below.