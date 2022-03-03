In Cars, Lamborghini, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2022 1:58 pm / 0 comments

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has been launched in Malaysia in conjunction with the launch of the new Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur showroom in Glenmarie today.

First revealed last July, the Ultimae serves as a swan song for the Aventador, which will soon reach the end of its production run. As such, it is offered in limited numbers, with only 350 coupes available, each with a base price of RM1.8 million before taxes and options. There will also be 250 roadsters, which retails from RM1.9 million, again, before taxes and options.

For the money, you’re getting the most powerful, V12-powered, non-electrified Lamborghini ever. The Ultimae uses the familiar 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12, albeit tuned to deliver 40 PS (39 hp) more than a regular Aventador S and 10 PS (10 hp) more than the Aventador SVJ.

The official figure is 780 PS (769 hp), which arrives at 8,500 rpm, while the 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm is the same with the SVJ. As with other Aventador models, the engine is paired with a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox and an all-wheel drive system.

A series of weight-saving measures makes the Ultimae in coupe form weigh just 1,550 kg dry, or 25 kg less than the Aventador S. As a result, the Ultimae offers the same weight-to-power ration as the SVJ at 1.98 kg/PS, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, while the top speed is 355 km/h. Carbon ceramic brakes allow the car to come to a complete stop from 100 km/h in just 30 metres.

In terms of design, there are elements of the Aventador S and SVJ, with notable cues being a specific front bumper with a splitter and prominent intakes for aerodynamic and cooling purposes.

The SVJ’s vented bonnet and large rear wing are missing, although the Ultimae does get the rear-end with high-mounted exhausts and a carbon-fibre diffuser – the latter works in tandem with an active rear wing.

No shortage of tech wizardry too, with the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva (LDVA) system acting as the brain to deliver the best vehicle dynamics in every condition, managing systems such as Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), four-wheel steering, active suspension as well as the all-wheel drive system. There are also four drive modes available, including Strada, Sport and Corsa, with Ego allowing drivers to create their own personalised setup.