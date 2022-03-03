In Cars, Lamborghini, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2022 3:13 pm / 1 comment

Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur has launched a brand-new showroom and service centre in Glenmarie, which are managed by SunAgata Supercars, the sole authorised dealer and aftersales provider for Lamborghini automobiles in Malaysia.

Located at 27, Jalan Perintis U1/52 Temasya Industrial Park Glenmarie 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor, the new facility boasts a showroom featuring Lamborghini’s updated corporate identity and a dedicated area for customers to personalise their vehicle through the Ad Personam service.

Meanwhile, the service centre is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by trained technicians to ensure customers’ vehicles are properly maintained to the highest standards and quality. Specifically for the launch of the facility, a quartet of Lamborghini models powered by the brand’s fabled V12 engines were on full display, including a Countach 5000 S, two versions of the Murcielago (standard and SV) and an Aventador SVJ.

“Lamborghini is a strong and highly-acclaimed brand worldwide, and our new dealership environment is a tangible demonstration of this. We believe that the strong partnership between Lamborghini and SunAgata Supercars will effectively communicate our brands values as well as deliver and unparalleled customer ownership experience,” said Francesco Scardaoni, region director at Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific.

“We look forward to welcome our current and new discerning clients for an immersive experience at the new Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur showroom,” he added. Scardaoni, along with Roland Chan, CEO of SunAgata Supercars, also unveiled the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae for the very first time in Malaysia.

According to Scardaoni, the Italian carmaker saw a 14% growth in Asia Pacific last year, with 2,249 units being delivered in the region. The Urus was a hugely popular model for the brand, accounting for nearly 60% of all vehicles sold.