Lamborghini has officially appointed Sunagata Supercar Sdn Bhd as its new dealer in Kuala Lumpur, effective January 1, 2020. The showroom and service centre are in the midst of renovations, and they will both be fully operational in April 2021.

For now, all aftersales operations will be temporarily done at the Audi Centre Glenmarie. The interim workshop will feature a dedicated Lamborghini parking area, reception and facilities. The Audi dealership is located at 27, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Lamborghini Asia Pacific regional director, Francesco Scardaoni said: “Quality, reliability, immense technical sophistication and a constant commitment to meeting our customers’ expectations are the fundamental elements that distinguish the Lamborghini brand.”

“We believe that the strong partnership between Lamborghini and Sunagata Supercar will effectively communicate our brand values to loyal owners as well as new customers, both in terms of our image and how we operate. Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur will strengthen our highly-acclaimed brand by delivering an unparalleled customer ownership experience,” he added.