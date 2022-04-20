In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2022 5:12 pm / 11 comments

We now have a much better idea of what’s new with the 2022 Proton Saga facelift thanks to a leaked document circulating online, which shows the variant line-up as well as some key specifications. The Saga MC2 (as it’s popularly referred to) has been sighted on several occasions in the past, although we still don’t have any indication as to when it will go on sale.

First up, the number of variants has increased from the current three to four, with a new 1.3 Premium S AT joining the existing 1.3 Premium AT, 1.3 Standard AT and base 1.3 Standard MT. Based on the variant names, we don’t expect mechanical changes to be part of the facelift, so the 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine will likely continue to make 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Drive goes to the front wheels as before, with the same transmission options as before, which include a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic – the latter was introduced to replace a CVT when the Saga MC1 was launched back in August 2019.

In terms of design changes, the Saga will finally get Proton’s latest harimau logo which first appeared on the CKD version of the X70. The roundel replaces the shield-shaped badge on the front grille as well as the wheel cover/caps.

Going variant by variant, the 1.3 Standard MT will soldier on with 14-inch steel wheels (with matching covers), halogen headlamps, powered side mirrors with turn indicators, remote trunk release, a standard head unit, two speakers, manual air-conditioning with a N95 cabin filter, two airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, reverse sensors and Isofix child seat anchors.

New for 2022 will be the control panel for the air-conditioning system, the centre panel that the head unit is mounted on, and reshaped air vents at the corners of the dashboard, although we don’t know what these changes look like for now.

The 1.3 Standard AT builds upon the base variant by gaining 14-inch alloy wheels, a map lamp, three USB ports (instead of just one) as well as hand grips front and rear. More importantly, it now comes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control and Hill Hold Assist, with these three safety systems previously reserved for the 1.3 Premium AT.

On that mention, the 1.3 Premium AT also benefits from some improvements, including a new design for its 15-inch alloys and a revised seven-inch touchscreen head unit (likely with the new ATLAS OS). These are on top of the features it gains over the 1.3 Standard AT like LED daytime running lights, steering-mounted media controls, a boot lamp, two more speakers (instead of just two), a reverse camera and front parking sensors.

Finally, the main attraction is the newly added 1.3 Premium S AT, which comes with front bumper lip and side skirts like we’ve seen in spyshots to differentiate it from the non-S variant. Based on the document, the new range-topper will also be the first Saga to get auto-folding powered side mirrors and a dedicated switch to pop open the boot, the latter is included with a boot lid garnish.

The boot popper is possible thanks to the addition of another first for the Saga, keyless entry, which works with the engine push start button as well. Other variant-specific features include a new combination meter, a leatherette steering wheel (instead of urethane), semi-leatherette upholstery (instead of fabric), auto-dimming interior lighting system and a black-themed interior.

Details like pricing are unknown for now, so we’ll have to wait for an official launch to take place to find out how much you’ll be paying for each variant of the Saga MC2. As for now, the Saga MC1 currently on sale goes for RM32,800 to RM39,800, so expect the new variant for the Saga MC2 to be beyond the RM40,000 mark. For now, what do you think of the changes for the Saga? Looking forward to it?