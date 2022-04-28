In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 28 April 2022 7:04 pm / 0 comments

Porsche is looking at the past straight through rose-tinted spectacles with its latest limited edition, the 911 Sport Classic. Like the 997 version that came before it, the latest 992 model harks back to the ’60s and early ’70s, specifically the original 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

To the untrained eye, the Sport Classic is a highly-customised version of the standard 911. It comes in Sport Grey Metallic paint (the 997’s Sport Classic Grey was solid) that riffs off the Fashion Grey offered on early 356s, although you can also pick the usual Black, Agate Grey Metallic or Gentian Blue Metallic if you so wish.

Also fitted is a scalloped roof, which matches the unique bonnet and the twin racing stripes, the latter hand-painted in a lighter grey. So too is the Porsche script and stripe along the sides, as well as a large racing number roundel – you can choose a number between zero and 99 to be applied in black at no extra charge.

Alternatively, you can remove the race number and even the entire graphics package altogether if you don’t want to draw quite so much attention to yourself. The two-tone alloy wheels, which measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, mimic the iconic Fuchs wheels (stop sniggering) of old and have been updated with a centre locking mechanism.

Moving to the rear, the fixed ducktail rear spoiler is bespoke to the Sport Classic and is a nod to the aforementioned Carrera RS; it’s made from carbon fibre, as are the roof and bonnet. Finishing the look are lots of special badging, including the 1963-style Porsche logo with gold lettering, the “Exclusive Manufaktur” plaques on the front fenders and the “Porsche” and “911 Sport Classic” scripts at the rear, plated in real gold.

There’s also a Porsche Heritage badge on the rear air intake slats that pays homage to the 100,000 km roundel Porsche gave out during the 356 era to every car that passed that mileage with the original engine. This insignia will be fitted to all four Heritage Design models that will be eventually be made (the Sport Classic is the second), starting with the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition from 2020.

Inside, the Sport Classic is upholstered in tasteful black and cognac semi-aniline leather, with a classy “pepita” houndstooth black-and-white pattern on the fabric seat centres. The headrests on the standard adaptive sport seats are embossed with the old Porsche logo, while the armrest gets “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” stamped on it.

Elsewhere, you get paldao wood trim, aluminium side sill scuff plates with an illuminated “911 Sport Classic” script, 356-aping green lettering for the rev counter and Heritage Design screens for the instruments. Marking each Sport Classic out is a gold numbered 911 badge.

But the Sport Classic is more than just a cosmetics exercise. For a start, it’s based on the Turbo, which is why it gets the more aggressive front bumper (the front splitter is partly body-coloured here), larger air intakes, massive rear diffuser (with twin oval tailpipes as part of the sports exhaust) and fat rear arches of the range-topping model.

Two things make this car stand out – whereas the “standard” Turbo is all-wheel drive, the SC is rear-driven; it’s also only offered with a seven-speed manual gearbox instead of the usual seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. As such, Porsche says this offers a driving experience unlike any other in its lineup.

As it should, because the 3.7 litre twin-turbocharged flat-six produces a heady 550 PS at 6,750 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm. Yes, that’s 30 PS and 150 Nm down on the Turbo (to say nothing of the bonkers 650 PS Turbo S), but it’s still the most powerful manual 911 you can get today.

The engine draws air from ducts under the rear spoiler, allowing the designers to ditch the Turbo’s side air intakes for a cleaner look. Other unique features are a retuned exhaust, reduced sound insulation in the cabin and a lower front spring rate to compensate for the lack of driven front wheels. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers, lowered sports suspension and carbon ceramic brakes are standard.

As a finishing touch, the key is painted in the same Sport Grey Metallic and comes with a leather pouch that matches the interior. Owners will also be able to purchase a Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Sport Classic watch with green markings and the option of grey stripes or the houndstooth pattern on the dial.

In total, 1,250 units of the Sport Classic will be made, with deliveries starting in July. The base price of the car itself – at least in Europe – is €272,714 (RM975,300) excluding options; the watch adds an eye-watering €12,500 (RM57,300) on top of that.