In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / 4 August 2021 11:36 am / 0 comments

This is the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, now available in Malaysia from Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) for RM1,677,409 on-the-road inclusive of SST exemption. Based on the 992 generation 911 Targa, the Heritage Design Edition sports design elements influenced by the 50s and 60s.

This 911’s exterior and interior design elements have been reinterpreted by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It was first revealed in June 2020 as a 992-unit limited edition, a month after Porsche pulled the wraps off the latest generation Targa.

The base car is a Targa 4S, which gets a 3.0 litre turbocharged flat-six engine with 450 PS and 530 Nm (base car gets 385 PS/450 Nm). Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the open top 911 gets from 0-100 km/h in less than 3.6 seconds with the help of launch control. Top speed is 304 km/h.

“We’re bringing back our iconic looks from different eras and proving that Porsche stays true to its roots, even in the age of electrification. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition evokes the memories of the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s and translates these elements into a modern day sports car that excites Porsche customers through the lifestyle dimensions,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.

The car you see here is in the unique Cherry Metallic exterior colour, but one can also choose from two solid colours (Black and Guards Red), a metallic colour (GT Silver Metallic) and a special colour (Crayon).

The decals aren’t random – the “Spears” motorsport graphic on the front wings recall the early days of Porsche motorsports history, when the race cars were painted after collisions to hide any marks. Later, the spears were used as a kind of “warpaint” and were one of the first design elements customers used to personalise their Porsches. The side graphics resemble those from the 911 Speedster Heritage Design package of 2019. One can choose a race number from 0 to 99.

Gold-coloured lettering at the rear and on the Targa bar, as well as the classic Porsche crest on the wheel hub cover and the bonnet, complete the retro design package. The Heritage Design Edition rides on 911 Carrera Exclusive Design wheels in Black high-gloss (in 20 or 21-inch form, Platinum satin gloss is an option), matched with black-painted brake calipers.

Final touches include the Porsche Heritage badge on the luggage compartment grille and silver sports tailpipes.

The Heritage Design Edition’s interior is rather special. To start, there are brushed aluminium sill panels bearing the edition’s name, and the floor mats are unique. The Bordeaux Red two-tone leather upholstery and Atacama Beige OLEA club leather were designed exclusively for this edition, but customers can also choose Black and Atacama Beige.

Corduroy, a material used in the Porsche 356, makes a comeback here. This soft ribbed fabric is used on the centre panels of the seats and in the door panels. The overall look of the cabin is rounded off with perforated Alcantara in Atacama Beige on the headlining and the pillars.

The modern instrument cluster with two high-resolution 7.0-inch displays gets a nice retro touch. The analogue rev counter has a classic pointer, and when the engine is started, the colour of the hands and digits changes from white to green. And the equally green scale lines are derived from the Porsche 356. The clock from the standard Sport Chrono package has matching green digits.

The classic Porsche crest used outside is also found inside, on the headrests and steering wheel, together with the embossed “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” lettering on the cover of the stowage compartment. The individual limited-edition badge on the panel above the glove box is applied by hand.

Lastly, the car key is in the same exterior colour and the key pouch is made of two-tone leather, also with the historical Porsche crest. The leather document folder and the specially designed indoor car cover help prepare this special Targa as a future collector’s item. Not included in the car’s price, but there’s a matching Porsche Design automatic chronograph too, if you’re a watch guy – see it below.



