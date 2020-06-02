In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 2 June 2020 10:26 am / 0 comments

Less than a month after the debut of the 992-generation Porsche 911 Targa, from the German manufacturer’s Exclusive Manufaktur division emerges the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, which as its name suggests, draws upon historic visual cues for styling. Just 992 units of the limited-run Targa will be made, and is available to order now for arrival in dealerships in the European autumn this year.

The Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition employs the more powerful of the two turbocharged, 3.0 litre flat-six engine variants from the regular Targa pair, producing 450 PS and 530 Nm of torque. Transmission for the limited-run Targa 4S is the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox and all-wheel drive, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint with launch control in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 304 km/h.

Four exterior colours are available for the Heritage Design Edition, including this Cherry Metallic hue. Porsche is going for the ’50s look with the application of gold logos, with white highlights on selected parts of the Targa’s exterior. The spear-shaped graphics on the front wings just aft of the headlamps recall the automaker’s early days in motorsports, while the Porsche Heritage badge on the luggage compartment resembles that which was awarded when a Porsche 356 reached 100,000 km.

The two-tone interior pairs Bordeaux Red leather or black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. Corduroy is used on the seats and door trims in a nod to the material used in the Porsche 356, once again tipping the hat to the fashion of the 1950s. The classic styling is continued with the central rev counter as well as the stopwatch illuminated in green, while a dashboard trim badge denotes the car’s limited-run number.

The retrospective design also features the Porsche crest from 1963 that is embossed upon the head rests and vehicle key pouch, while the 1963 crest design is also applied to the bonnet, wheel centres, steering wheel and vehicle key. The Targa 4S is one of eventually four limited edition models that Porsche will be producing as Heritage Design editions, each offering a reinterpretation of period styling from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and the ’80s, says Porsche.

Motoring and wristwatches go together like bread and butter, so to that end Porsche Design has released the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition Chronograph exclusively for the owners of this Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

Like the car, the watch is limited to 992 units, and the historic design cues here include a white second hand, Phosphorus Green rings and watch face design inspired by the speedometer and rev counter from the car, while the typeface is ‘deeply characteristic of Porsche’, says the company. The watch strap is made of genuine Porsche interior leather, with ‘911’ embossed on it.

In the United States, the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is listed from US$180,600 (RM776,724) excluding delivery, processing and handling fees, where it is expected to arrive late this year. Meanwhile, the similarly limited-run chronograph that pairs with the car goes for US$14,000 (RM60,211).