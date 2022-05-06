In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 6 May 2022 9:42 am / 1 comment

Toyota Australia continues to announce updates to its model range, this time for at least six models – the Corolla, Yaris, Yaris Cross, C-HR, Camry and GR Supra. This comes shortly after it revealed updates for the MY2022 RAV4 (one of Toyota’s bestselling models Down Under).

The Corolla hatch and sedan range will see the most improvements, specifically for Hybrid Electric versions. It now makes 8 kW (11 PS) more than before, bringing the combined peak output to 98 kW (133 PS). Besides that, it will also get the latest Toyota multimedia system with USB-C connection, new alloy wheels, a raft of new colours, and a slightly enhanced Toyota Safety Sense system.

The automaker hasn’t gone into detail the changes for the Yaris Cross, only stating that it will be offered with ‘improved technology and refreshed style’. The latter refers to interior trim enhancements, which now include black leather-accented upholstery on specific variants. The Yaris Cross, Yaris hatch, C-HR and Camry will all get new colours and finishes as well.

Last but not least, the GR Supra. Customers can finally get a six-speed manual for the sports car, which will come with new alloy wheels, revised adaptive dampers and a range of other performance-related upgrades. The six-speeder iMT also features auto rev-matching and a specially synthesised engine noise, by the way.

All updated MY2022 models will be rolled out in the second half of the year. Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley said: “Toyota will continue to keep our customers informed on key changes to our significant line-up and we encourage our customers to speak with their preferred Toyota Dealer about these enhancements.”