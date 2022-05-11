In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 11 May 2022 11:28 am / 0 comments

Having already announced the impending arrival of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, Chery has now confirmed that its mid-range SUV, the Tiggo 7 Pro, will also be launched in Malaysia, as was previously planned. Together with the seven-seater Tiggo 8 Pro, this five-seater will form a two-pronged assault on the C-segment, this time taking aim at Proton X70 and Honda CR-V.

The Tiggo 7 Pro occupies roughly the same market segment as the original Tiggo, which was sold here back in 2007. The new model is a whole other beast, however, with a modern design, turbocharged engines and plenty of technology – including several driver assistance features.

On the outside, the angular design is characterised by an assertive front fascia, sporting slim adaptive LED headlights and a large chrome-framed hexagonal grille. Within the gaping centre opening is the Pro family’s “galaxy-inspired geometric matrix diamond” mesh, which incorporates chrome pins. T-shaped daytime running light and fog light assemblies can be found on either side of the bumper.

Along the side, you get X70-style glazed D-pillars and window line kink, fake front fender vents with a red T-shaped insert, a prominent shoulder line crease and distinctive rear fender bulges that extend into the rear doors. Wheel options range from 17 to 19 inches in diameter, the latter filling the wheel arches quite well. Completing the look are full-width taillights, a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess and an integrated tailgate spoiler with triple brake lights (!); there are even illuminated roof rails.

The forward-looking design approach continues inside, although it’s unclear which interior we’ll receive. The Tiggo 7 Pro originally came with a sleek horizontal dashboard with trapezoidal air vents, a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument display and Land Rover-style climate controls with touch-sensitive buttons and twin rotary dials.

In 2021, the Tiggo 7 Plus (shown in these images) was launched in China, which received a Mercedes-Benz-esque widescreen display panel with twin 12.3-inch screens, full-width air vents and a new three-spoke steering wheel. We’ll have to wait and see which version Chery homologates for right-hand-drive markets.

Whichever one we’ll get, the Tiggo 7 Pro should be richly appointed for the class. In its home market, it gets remote engine start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, “self-cleaning” dual-zone climate control with an ioniser and air quality sensor, a cloud-based infotainment system with a karaoke mode, voice control, over-the-air software updates, a panoramic sunroof and a Sony eight-speaker sound system.

Original Tiggo 7 Pro interior (left), Tiggo 7 Plus interior (right)

In terms of safety, the Tiggo 7 Pro is available with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, speed limit assist, a door opening warning, park assist and automatic high beam. Six airbags are also offered, as is standard stability control.

Powering the Tiggo 7 Pro are two engine options, both of them turbocharged four-cylinder units. The 1.5 litre version produces 150 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque between 1,750 to 4,000 rpm, sent to the front wheels through a CVT with nine virtual ratios.

The 1.6 litre direct-injected variant churns out a healthy 197 PS and 290 Nm (the latter from 2,000 rpm) and drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.8 litres per 100 km with the 1.5 litre mill and 6.6 litres per 100 km with the 1.6 litre TGDI; a 48-volt mild hybrid system can also be added to the 1.5 litre version, dropping its figure to 5.8 litres per 100 km.