In Cars, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 4 January 2022 10:25 am / 2 comments

Honda Malaysia recently introduced the new CR-V Black Edition, one that is based on the mid 1.5L TC-P 2WD variant. It’s priced at RM161,913, making it cost approximately RM4,298 more than its donor.

Unique to it is of course the Crystal Black Pearl exterior paint, as well as blacked out front grille, front bumper garnish, rear bumper garnish and 18-inch alloys. The cabin also gets piano black trimmings on the steering wheel, digital instruments and air-conditioning vents.

The faux wood trim also gets replaced with matte black items, whereas the headlining is now black and the “Black Edition” letterings are embroidered onto the front leather seats.

As before, the L15BE 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine continues to offer 193 PS and 243 Nm in the way of output, with power sent to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams CVT. Honda Sensing is available, and new to it is the remote engine start feature. Full review of the Honda CR-V facelift, here.