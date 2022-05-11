In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 May 2022 1:47 pm / 1 comment

With Malaysian rider interest in the 2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi showing no signs of abating, here’s a look at the 135LC Fi SE, priced at RM8,198 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Sold alongside the base model Yamaha 135LC Fi which retails at RM7,798, the SE comes with a model specific colour scheme and some extras.

It should be noted the 135LC Fi, in base and SE model forms, is available only in Malaysia with it being unavailable in other ASEAN countries. Now in its eighth design iteration earning it the euphemism “V8” or “Version 8”, this year’s 135LC Fi is the first major makeover for the 135LC since it was launched in Malaysia in 2006.

Differentiating the 135LC F1 SE from the base 1235LC Fi is the cover set colour, in a shade called Desert Storm. Fans of the 135LC Fi can expect to see this paint choice offered for 2022 and 2023 before it is replaced, going by previous Hong Leong Yamaha new motorcycle model release practice.

The 135LC Fi is powered by a Euro 4 compliant 135 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 12.4 hp at 8,000 pm while 12.2 Nm of torque is available at 6,000 rpm, almost similar numbers to the previous model Yamaha 135LC with 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.79 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Aside from the colour scheme setting the 135LC Fi SE apart, a storage compartment comes as standard equipment, giving the rider some space for miscellaneous items. Also standard is a USB charging port for the rider’s electronics, located inside the compartment.

Complementing the Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888) and Yamaha Y15ZR (RM8,498) which fall into the “Supercub” category with standard motorcycle gearbox and clutch, the 135 LC Fi instead remains true to its kapchai roots, with power going through a four-speed rotary gearbox and centrifugal clutch to the rear wheel, with chain final drive. A useful design change to the 135LC Fi comes in the form of a slightly bigger fuel tank, 4.6-litres compared against the outgoing 135LC’s 4-litres.

The 135LC Fi tips the scales at 109 kg, adding 4 kg over the previous generation 135LC. Also new for the 135LC Fi is the instrument panel, a monochrome LCD display taken from the Y16ZR.

No surprises on the suspension front, non-adjustable telescopic forks on the front 17-inch wheel and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking uses hydraulic discs front and rear with the cast alloy wheels shod in 70/90 and 80/90 rubber.