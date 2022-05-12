In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2022 11:59 am / 0 comments

Colour updates only for the 2022 Triumph street bike range, with the Triumph Rocket 3 GT power cruiser getting two new schemes. For the world’s biggest engined production motorcycle, the 2,300 cc Rocket 3 GT is now available in two-tone Carnival Red/Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black.

Meanwhile, stable mate the Rocket 3 R is now available in Matt Silver Ice while last year’s paint choices of Silver Ice/Cranberry Red and Phantom Black are carried over. In Malaysia, the Rocket 3 GT is priced at RM136,900 while the Rocket 3 R is tagged at RM130,900.

Moving on to Triumph’s roadster range of naked sports machines, the Speed Triple 1200 RS is now available for order in Matt Baja Orange, with last year’s colour options of Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black still available. Meanwhile, the Street Triple 765 RS is only available in a shade dubbed Carbon Black, accented with the RS logo in gold.

Accompanying the 765 RS is the Street Triple 765 R, which can be purchased in this year’s catalogue colour of Matt Carbon Black. Rounding out the colour changes for Triumph’s road bikes is the Street Triple 660 RS.

New colour option for the Trident 660 RS is Matt Baja Orange/Matt Storm Grey while the previous paint selections of Silver Ice/Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black/Silver Ice and Sapphire Black are still available. Fast Bikes, official Triumph distributor for Malaysia, is now taking orders for the 2022 Triumph motorcycle range with stocks currently available in Triumph Malaysia showrooms nation wide.

GALLERY: 2022 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Carnival Red/Sapphire Black