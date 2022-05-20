In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 20 May 2022 3:54 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that all its authorised dealerships in the country are now either 3S or 4S centres. VPCM says that this is part of the company’s Volkswagen Cares initiatives to enhance ownership experience for customers.

There are currently 17 VW dealerships and one service partner, which are located in key regions across Malaysia to provide customers with sales and after-sales services. Of this, 14 are 4S centres (sales, service, spare parts and body and paint services), three are 3S centres and one is a 2S centre.

While not all outlets are 4S centres, VPCM says that “all dealer groups are equipped with the expertise and facilities to handle body and paint services”.

In addition to strengthening the dealer network, VPCM is continuously working with its dealer partners to enhance customer satisfaction. The company says that these efforts are evident in the Car.Advisor ratings given by customers.

Volkswagen Malaysia achieved an average 4.93/5 stars for its sales experience on Car.Advisor, while after-sales services received 4.76/5 stars – these annual results are as of April 2022. Car.Advisor is described as an independent third-party platform that manages customer satisfaction for the Volkswagen brand. Ratings and reviews for each dealership are transparently shown on the website and accessible by the public.

“Customer service makes all the difference because it elevates the ownership experience. Now with a strong network of 3S and 4S centres, we are providing convenience for Volkswagen owners from around the country. We are also practising transparency with our customer satisfaction because ratings and reviews are available on the Car.Advisor website, and this pushes us and our dealer partners to continue improving our offerings too,” said VPCM MD Erik Winter.