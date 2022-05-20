In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 20 May 2022 12:59 pm / 1 comment

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be the official cars of the 2022 G20 Bali summit, which Indonesia will be hosting in November this year. ASEAN’s largest country is currently the the rotating president of the Group of Twenty, which counts the US, European Union, UK, China and India, among other countries, as members.

Delegates will be moving around in the tourist island of Bali in EVs, which have zero tailpipe emissions. Contributing their electric cars to the official fleet are Indonesian market leader Toyota and Hyundai, the EV pioneer in the country. The former will be supplying 143 units of the Toyota bZ4X, while the Korean carmaker will provide two models – the Genesis Electrified G80 (123 units) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (226 units).

The Toyota bZ4X is interesting because it’s super fresh and deliveries are just starting in major markets this year. In ASEAN, Toyota’s first purpose-built EV isn’t on sale in Indonesia yet, and will only hit Thai showrooms in late-2022. Toyota-Astra Motor (TAM) has confirmed that the bZ4X will be sold in Indonesia, although it did elaborate on when, or the method (lease-only in Japan).

Built on the electric version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (e-TNGA), developed in conjunction with Subaru which has its own model called the Solterra, the bZ4X is a crossover measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

That makes the EV SUV 90 mm longer than the current RAV4, with a 160 mm longer wheelbase. The latest RAV4 is quite a large SUV so the bZ4X will be bigger in the metal than it appears in pictures.

Two variants are available globally – the front-wheel-drive model gets a single electric motor producing 150 kW (204 PS) and 265 Nm of torque, while the all-wheel-drive version boasts two motors and a total system output of 160 kW (218 PS) and 336 Nm.

A 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 516 km on the WLTP cycle with a single motor and 470 km with the dual-motor set-up. The car supports up to 150 kW of DC fast charging, which will fill the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes; it can also accept up to 6.6 kW of AC charging, with an 11 kW on-board charger set to be offered later on.

The Genesis Electrified G80 is the first EV from Hyundai’s luxury brand. Basically, it’s a battery-powered version of the sleek third-generation sedan that surfaced in 2020.

The five-metre long electric rival to executive saloons like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series is powered by a dual-motor AWD setup with total output of 365 hp (272 kW) and 700 Nm. The battery is a 87.2 kWh lithium ion polymer unit. Range is rated at 427 km in the Korean domestic cycle.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 needs no introduction. The reigning 2022 World Car of the Year (it’s also the holder of the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year and the 2022 World Car Design of the Year awards) was launched in Malaysia in March, and is priced from RM199,888. The giant hatch can be had with a 58 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, and in 72.6 kWh battery dual-motor AWD form.

In Indonesia, the Ioniq 5 is locally made at the new Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant, located 40 km east of Jakarta in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang. Besides being capable of making EVs, HMMI is also the carmaker’s first full-scale factory in Southeast Asia. Hyundai is also building a battery factory in nearby Karawang together with LG Energy Solutions – this is expected to be operational in 2024.

GALLERY: Toyota bZ4X EV displayed in Thailand

GALLERY: Toyota bZ4X in Japan