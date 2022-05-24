In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 May 2022 5:47 pm / 1 comment

EV charger with Huawei’s HiCharger DC Charging Module in Thailand

Huawei Malaysia has entered into a partnership with KVC Industrial Supplies to supply EV chargers and meet the country’s increasing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Singapore last weekend, where Huawei’s APAC Digital Innovation Congress was happening.

KVC will be taking on the role as the main purchaser and fulfilment partner that will undertake the procurement and deployment of the EV chargers, while Huawei Malaysia will be the technology provider that will also provide product training, NST reported.

“We believe that forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders is the way to catalyse the growth of the national green ecosystem which will benefit the people and the planet,” said KVC country MD Eddie Wong Kok Leong, who added that the company is proud to have established a long and successful partnership with Huawei since 2017.

EV charging site at Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport with Huawei HiCharger tech

Wong also said that the MoU would provide the opportunity for both parties to leverage and integrate their technology to promote low carbon mobility. To date, KVC has sold and deployed more than 150 charge points nationwide in residential, commercial and industrial sites.

“In the roadmaps of the automotive industry, the EV is regarded as the future of the automotive industry. Due to the surge in demand for EVs in the Malaysian market, the need to enable more EV charging has become a necessity, and is a critical element in boosting the confidence of the consumer segment to transition to EV,” said Chong Chern Peng, Huawei Malaysia’s VP for digital power.

“Huawei is always open to collaborate with partners to build a holistic ecosystem to enhance the EV charging network in Malaysia, with the ultimate goal of supporting the government and private EV manufacturers as well as partners to improve the charging experience of EV users,” he added.

The image above is of the EV taxi charging site at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2. Built by Enneagon Energy using the 30 kW Huawei HiCharger DC Charging Module, it offers a charging capacity of about seven million kWh a year with a low annual failure rate of less than 0.2%.