26 May 2022

Proton has announced on social media that three of its models are sales leaders in their respective segments – the Proton X70 in the C-segment SUV class, the Proton X50 in the B-segment SUV space, and the Proton Exora in the C-segment MPV arena.

In the first four months of 2022, Proton sold 5,768 units of the X70, 8.730 units of the X50 and 1,048 units of the Exora. These are year-to-date April 2022 figures. Proton also claims segment sales leadership with the same three models in the month of April – 1,530 units of the X70, 1,554 units of the X50 and 301 units of the Exora.

Although it’s behind the Perodua Bezza, the Saga remains as Proton’s bestselling model with sales of 4,579 units in April, the last full month of sales for the pre-MC2 facelift version. Elsewhere, the B-segment Persona sedan (622 units sold) and Iriz hatchback (253 units sold) were third and fourth in their respective segments.

Earlier, Proton announced that sales fell by 32.2% in April to 8,839 units, including exports (8,383 units domestically). Compared to the same month in 2021, this is a 41.1% decline. Market share has also fallen from 18.6% in March to an estimated 15.6%, even though the YTD figure is still around 17%.

“After two years of pandemic affected sales, Malaysia’s automotive market continues to show strong growth potential in 2022, as evidenced by the long waiting list for new car deliveries. Proton is also trying to catch up to market demand, but we also must acknowledge being the most affected by chip supply issues,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah in the company’s April sales update.

He added that the company has at least secured its semiconductor supply for May and June and expects a “quick turnaround” in the coming months. “The situation is still uncertain for the rest of the year and the global car industry is under pressure from rising costs, but the company is working on countermeasures against these issues to ensure our customers get the best products and value in Malaysia and abroad,” he said.